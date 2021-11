Lettera del presidente Zingaretti a sindaci e prefetti del Lazio: “Mascherina anche all’aperto”

epa09070170 Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti (L) and Health Minister Roberto Speranza (R) during Italian Premier Mario Draghi's visit to the Covid-19 vaccination center in Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy, 12 March 2021. Italy joined other European nations in banning Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine after reports of a possible adverse side effect. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on 11 March that there is 'no indication' at present that vaccination with the Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine has caused these conditions, and that in the agency's view, any benefits outweigh risks. EPA/TELENEWS